Mickey Moniak’s Friend Honors Bet, Gets Tattoo On Backside

January 11, 2017 1:34 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mickey Moniak’s best friend Ethan Abrams made a promise: If Moniak gets drafted inside the top 10, Abrams must get his friends’ name tattooed on his butt.

Well, unfortunately for Abrams, the Phillies selected Moniak first overall in this summer’s draft.

“I’ll be a man of my word,” Abrams told USA Today in June. “I’m going to do it. We’re picking out a time when we’re both home.

On Tuesday night, Abrams honored the bet.

The other end of the bet, no pun intended, is if Abrams gets drafted in the top 20 rounds, Moniak has to get Ethan’s name tattooed on his behind. Abrams, who plays for Columbia University, will be draft-eligible in two years.

