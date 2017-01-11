Mayor Kenney Convenes Task Force To Combat Opioid Addiction

January 11, 2017 5:12 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Jim Kenney, KYW Newsradio, Opioid Addiction, Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Curbing prescriptions for painkillers is at the top of the agenda for the newly-convened Mayor’s Task Force to Combat the Opioid Epidemic. The task force met for the first time on Wednesday.

While federal officials at the first meeting explained Philadelphia’s generational addiction problem, its long-standing access to cheap, high-quality heroin, the mayor says recent increases, including an unprecedented spike in overdose deaths last month, can be attributed, at least in part, to over-prescription of addictive painkillers.

“The worst part about this from my perspective is, I have doctors who swore an oath to take care of people and are overprescribing medication because they’re greedy,” Kenney said. “A major effort on my part is to expose those folks and to stop them from doing this because I think they need to be held on the carpet and called to account for what they’re doing.”

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says the task force will deliver its report in 90 days, highlighting the urgency of the problem.

“There are absolutely things we can do to turn this around,” Farley said.

The task force will meet twice a month until its final report in April, which it promises will include a manageable slate of recommendations and a road map for instituting them.

 

 

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia