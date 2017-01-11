Social Media Roasts Drake Over Bizarre Meme Tribute To President Obama

January 11, 2017 5:53 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Barack Obama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People took to social media on Tuesday night to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he delivered a farewell speech to the nation. Celebrities were not left out of those tributes and one came from rapper Drake.

The Canadian born emcee expressed that he admires the almost former leader of a nation that has become his second home.

Like the tributes to Obama themselves, Drake’s became a social trend all its own for how bizarre it was.

“As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” Drake wrote on Instagram, adding “Big up yaself O.”

The image that accompanied was one of Obama edited to show the president sporting Drake’s trademark haircut and facial hair.

It didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

With his success over the last few years, it’s hard to say that Drake could do anything wrong, but social media users seem to be grading that meme as a fail.

