Social Media Roasts Drake Over Bizarre Meme Tribute To President Obama

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People took to social media on Tuesday night to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he delivered a farewell speech to the nation. Celebrities were not left out of those tributes and one came from rapper Drake.

The Canadian born emcee expressed that he admires the almost former leader of a nation that has become his second home.

Like the tributes to Obama themselves, Drake’s became a social trend all its own for how bizarre it was.

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

“As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” Drake wrote on Instagram, adding “Big up yaself O.”

The image that accompanied was one of Obama edited to show the president sporting Drake’s trademark haircut and facial hair.

It didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

Drake intruded on our American celebration of Obama with his special brand of Canadian corniness and meme-ery. Smh. Get him outta here. — Boo Radley (@ClauGasol) January 11, 2017

We'll know that JLo and Drake are for real if she's willing to be see with him in public after that that Obama IG. 😶 — 🐝 (@Buote) January 11, 2017

No one actually cares if Drake uses some demented meme to tribute Obama as long as More Life is fire to distract us from our worries — Brandon T Jenkins (@Jersey_Jinx) January 11, 2017

With his success over the last few years, it’s hard to say that Drake could do anything wrong, but social media users seem to be grading that meme as a fail.