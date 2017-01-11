Coast Guard Responds To Reported Fuel Spill In Delaware River

January 11, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Delaware River, Fuel Spill

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Coast Guard is responding to a reported fuel spill in the Delaware River in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania.

The Coast Guard tells CBS 3 they are responding to a reported diesel spill at the Anchorage Marina. It is not known how much fuel has spilled into the river.

Tinicum Township initially responded to a sheen on the water, but they turned it over to the Coast Guard.

Delaware County authorities are also assisting with the fuel spill.

It is not known yet where the fuel spill came from.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia