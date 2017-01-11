Coast Guard Responds To Reported Fuel Spill In Delaware River

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Coast Guard is responding to a reported fuel spill in the Delaware River in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania.

The Coast Guard tells CBS 3 they are responding to a reported diesel spill at the Anchorage Marina. It is not known how much fuel has spilled into the river.

Tinicum Township initially responded to a sheen on the water, but they turned it over to the Coast Guard.

Delaware County authorities are also assisting with the fuel spill.

It is not known yet where the fuel spill came from.