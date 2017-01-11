David Cohen: Treatment Of Sessions Was ‘Atrocious’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen voiced his outrage at the treatment of Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Democrats should have done more to quiet protesters.

“Whether you like Jeff Sessions or you don’t, I just want to say, as a Democrat, that I thought it was offensive the way that he was being treated by demonstrators in that confirmation hearing and I am disappointed that Democrats did not stand up and ask that audience to be polite and respectful for a member of the United States Senate and a nominee to Attorney General of the United States.”

Cohen said the reaction Sessions received in the hearing should not be tolerated.

“I just think it was atrocious treatment of somebody, agree or disagree, who is a respected public servant and is a nominee and, frankly, likely to be the next Attorney General of the United States. You can disagree without being rude and impolite and I think that’s what those demonstrators were doing.”