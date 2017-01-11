Television Star Chuck Norris Starts Bottled-Water Company

January 11, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: CForce, chuck norris

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chuck Norris is now in the bottled-water business.

The television and action movie star, along with his wife Gena O’Kelley, started CForce Water, which comes from a sustainable aquifer underneath the couple’s ranch in Texas.

They’re currently selling bottles at their plant and online, but the water will soon be available at some grocery stores.

“When she said she wanted to start this bottling company, I said, ‘Well, this is a great opportunity for us to raise more funds for our foundation,’” Norris said, referring to their Kickstart Kids Organization. “Our foundation is our mission in life. We have 9,000 young people in our program, 40 percent are young girls.”

The organization is a non-profit that is designed to help kids build character through martial arts.

That program has graduated more than 90,000 young adults over the past 23 years.

