Up Next: Wyland Continues The Emotional Traditions of New Jersey

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We caught up with Ryan Sloan, lead singer and guitarist of the up and coming rock band Wyland on a cold Monday morning in Kearny, NJ.

“It’s a great little town,” says Sloan along his North Jersey ride.

Forged in the shadow of New York’s skyscrapers, Wyland is a band that is big on emotion, steeped in their state’s great tradition of confessional songwriting. It’s that rough-knuckled underdog attitude that has fueled so much great Garden State music.

“Wyland is this incredible force that is just spewing raw emotions and honesty,” describes Sloan. “We’re not like your other typical bands.”

Turned off by the “cut-throat” city that never sleeps, Sloan and Wyland are suburban-built – wrapping their heartfelt writing in big radio-ready sonic landscapes.

“I have nothing but Jersey pride,” explains Sloan. “You’ve got this like, working-class grit. I can’t seem to get that out of my songwriting.”

The band has a new EP due out in March called Snake Hill, and will take the stage at Milkboy in Philadelphia on Thursday January 12th for their first performance of the year.

To hear more about Wyland, check out the full interview below.