New Jersey State Police Trying To Determine How 50-Pound Dumbbell Crashed Through Windshield On Turnpike

January 10, 2017 5:48 PM
UPLAND, Pa. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are still trying to figure out how a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike, critically injuring the elderly driver.

CBS 3’s Joe Holden reports the weight came smashing through 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo’s windshield shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday.

DeCarlo’s family say he was hit in the head by the dumbbell. His wife, Patricia DeCarlo, was not hurt.

Police say its team of detectives hasn’t ruled out anything in trying to determine where that 50-pound dumbbell came from.

Troopers are now asking the public for help.

“Even if it’s something small that they think is insignificant could be something that cracks the case,” said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn. “So we’re asking anyone who may have seen something or may know something if they could call our detectives and let us know. Anonymous tips are welcome.”

Two possibilities have stood out so far in the case. One, the dumbbell fell off a moving car or truck or that it was possibly dropped from a turnpike overpass.

Upper Darby Township Police Capt. Tom Johnson, who is not connected to the case and has investigated his fair share of crashes, says it’s his expert opinion that the case will be solved by old-fashioned police work.

“This is a case that could be a sum total of a bunch of different things,” explained Johnson. “Someone may have heard somebody talking about something. Someone may have noticed a person that might be overly interested in the progress of the case and how things are developing.”

Jack DeCarlo remains in critical condition at Crozier Chester Medical Center.

