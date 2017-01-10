Song Proven To Help Babies And Adults Fall Asleep In Just Eight Minutes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trouble sleeping? There’s a song that’s scientifically proven to help you sleep that can work in just eight minutes.

Insomnia is a problem for millions of people plus children and babies often have trouble sleeping. Now instead of counting sheep or taking medications getting a good night’s sleep could be as simple as playing one very special song.

For centuries mothers have been singing their babies to sleep. Now new research proves what parents have instinctively known for a long time. “Music, my friends, is a much better, much healthier way to restore the sleep back to normal,” explains Internist Svetlana Kogan. The sleep expert says one song in particular has been scientifically proven to promote sleep for babies, and adults too. She says, “They measured their heart rate, the activity in the brain and everything seems to have been subdued.”

The eight minute song called “Weightless” was designed by the English group Marconi Union to replicate a heartbeat. “We are constantly stimulating throughout the day so by the time the evening comes around, it’s very difficult for our nervous system to chill,” Dr. Kogan says.

But with the song experts say your heart rate can gradually come to match that of the beat and as it slows blood pressure falls. With no repeating melody your brain can completely switch off. One study found that the song reduced the overall anxiety of female listeners by 65 percent.

Dr. Kogan whose actually prescribed listening to music says the power of music is pretty astonishing. For example, she says when soothing music is playing crystals in water are symmetrical and balanced. In contrast the doctor says if you look at water crystals while loud, upbeat music is playing you’ll see complete chaos.

“We are over 70% water so you can imagine what happens inside of our bodies after we listen to these different types of music,” Dr. Kogan explains.

“Weightless” is said to work so well, researchers warn against listening to it while driving.