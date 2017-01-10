NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Horse Rescued After Plunging Into Icy Chester County Pond

January 10, 2017 4:49 PM
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A horse is recovering after plunging into an icy Chester County pond Tuesday morning.

East Whiteland Township Fire Department released several photos of the rescue.

(credit: East Whiteland Fire Company)

The Fire Department and Malvern EMS were called to help after the young horse apparently became curious and walked on to the pond, then fell through the ice.

Emergency crews worked with the horse’s owner and others to break up the ice to create a path for the horse to be pulled out.

The horse was taken back to his barn and checked out by a veterinarian.

The horse is expected to be okay.

