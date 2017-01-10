Derrick Rose Expected To Play Vs. 76ers After Leaving Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Derrick Rose left the Knicks before their game against the Pelicans on Monday night, and no one was sure why, according to reports.

Rose later told team officials he had a family situation in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the Knicks announced Rose has been fined, but is expected to play on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Knicks announce Derrick Rose has been fined for Mon. no-show vs. Pelicans. Rose has rejoined team and is expected to play vs. Sixers on Wed. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 10, 2017

The Knicks also mistakenly used a photo of Rose using Amtrak for a tweet. They have deleted the tweet.

Today's Bad Timing Award: Knicks advertise deal with Amtrak using Derrick Rose, delete tweet (H/T @kennyducey) pic.twitter.com/PvxvF2ERSH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

Rose, 28, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Knicks.

The Rose-less Knicks lost 110-96 to the Pelicans on Monday. They have lost eight of their last nine games.