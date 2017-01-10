Derrick Rose Expected To Play Vs. 76ers After Leaving Team

January 10, 2017 1:40 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Derrick Rose left the Knicks before their game against the Pelicans on Monday night, and no one was sure why, according to reports.

Rose later told team officials he had a family situation in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the Knicks announced Rose has been fined, but is expected to play on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The Knicks also mistakenly used a photo of Rose using Amtrak for a tweet. They have deleted the tweet.

Rose, 28, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Knicks.

The Rose-less Knicks lost 110-96 to the Pelicans on Monday. They have lost eight of their last nine games.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia