Derrick Rose Expected To Play Vs. 76ers After Leaving Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Derrick Rose left the Knicks before their game against the Pelicans on Monday night, and no one was sure why, according to reports.
Rose later told team officials he had a family situation in Chicago.
On Tuesday, the Knicks announced Rose has been fined, but is expected to play on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
The Knicks also mistakenly used a photo of Rose using Amtrak for a tweet. They have deleted the tweet.
Rose, 28, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Knicks.
The Rose-less Knicks lost 110-96 to the Pelicans on Monday. They have lost eight of their last nine games.