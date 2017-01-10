Bucks County District Attorney Makes Run For DA Official

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is making his run for DA official.

Matt Weintraub was named Bucks County DA when David Heckler retired last year. Now, Weintraub said he’s running for a full term in November’s election.

“With everything that I have because I will not be denied my goal and that is to be elected the district attorney of Bucks County,” said Weintraub.

He said it can be a challenge dealing with cases like Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan, accused of raping and murdering 14-year-old Grace packer.

“You have to compartmentalize it, and put it in perspective and seek redemption knowing you’re giving the victims a voice. And on a more personal note, after this weekend, I went home and I hugged and kissed my kids.”

Weintraub points to his career as a prosecutor, which started in 1993 in Bucks County and includes stops in Lehigh and Cape May counties.