Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Scores Fourth Straight Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spin-off, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, finished in first place for a fourth straight weekend, earning an estimated $22-million and pushing its cumulative take over the $475-million mark.

The runner-up was the space race drama, Hidden Figures, which earned $22-million.

Third was the popular animated holdover, Sing, which took in another $20-million, pushing its cumulative take over the $200-million mark.

In fourth was the debuting sequel, Underworld: Blood Wars, with $13-million.

And rounding out the top five was the musical, La La Land, with $10-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were modest, well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.