School Closings and Delays

Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Scores Fourth Straight Win

January 9, 2017 2:27 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spin-off, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, finished in first place for a fourth straight weekend, earning an estimated $22-million and pushing its cumulative take over the $475-million mark.

The runner-up was the space race drama, Hidden Figures, which earned $22-million.

Third was the popular animated holdover, Sing, which took in another $20-million, pushing its cumulative take over the $200-million mark.

In fourth was the debuting sequel, Underworld: Blood Wars, with $13-million.

And rounding out the top five was the musical, La La Land, with $10-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were modest, well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia