Victim’s Family Vows To Keep Fighting After Wife Killer Released From Prison

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — One day after Rafael Robb was released from prison for beating his wife to death while she wrapped Christmas presents more than a decade ago, her friends and family gathered outside the Upper Merion home where she was murdered.

Rafael Robb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2007 for killing his wife, Ellen Gregory Robb, and was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

Her brother Gary Gregory, standing outside the couple’s home the day after Robb’s release, says they’ll continue the mission of “Every Great Reason,” the foundation started in Ellen’s name.

Ellen Gregory’s brother says she was face of domestic violence,10k women have been killed since then. They’ll continue fight. @KYWNewsradio — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) January 9, 2017

“Ellen was in many respects the face of domestic violence. She was a loving mother who stayed in a relationship – an abusive relationship – because she thought it was best for her daughter.”

Robb is appealing a civil jury verdict that requires he pay $128-million to his wife’s estate, the assets to go to his now-adult daughter. Robb is appealing.

But the Montgomery County DA’s office is reviewing the possibility Robb may have committed perjury regarding testimony in reference to a bank account in France.