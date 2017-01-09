Gov. Wolf Chows Down At Indian Food Plant In Delaware County

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — It was a bit of personal indulgence when Gov. Tom Wolf toured an Indian food plant Monday morning in Delaware County.

It wasn’t just another stop on Wolf’s “Jobs that Pay” tour. He developed an affinity for Indian food serving in the Peace Corps in India in the 1970s, so his tour of Jyoti Natural Foods in Sharon Hill was a little selfish, he admitted.

Jyoti, which packages Indian foods, employs 45 people with a vision of expanding.

“They’re struggling with – if anything – the challenges of growth, because this food is taking off and they do a very good job. I can say that personally,” Wolf said.

Company leaders urged the governor to fight for a welcoming environment for immigrants, because many of their workers are from India, the Philippines and Haiti.

As he talked with employees and reporters, Wolf finished a plate of buttered chicken, basmati rice and Saag Paneer — spinach with cheese.

And it was no free lunch – it was a meal he insisted he paid for.