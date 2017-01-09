FRIGID TEMPS: WATCH EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE | School Closings/Delays | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map  | Share Your Photos

NJ Transit River Line Train Catches Fire, Riders Evacuated

January 9, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: Evacuated, fire, New Jersey Transit

FLORENCE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit officials say 40 passengers on the agency’s River Line were safely evacuated from a light rail train that caught fire in Burlington County over the weekend.

The fire broke out in the train’s engine compartment around 6:20 p.m. Sunday near the Florence Station, just a few stops south of Trenton.

Firefighters from the Florence Fire Department extinguished the blaze. The fire caused the line to temporarily shut down between Bordentown and Burlington Town Center as the damaged train was removed from the tracks.

The system was running again with 30-minute delays northbound and 60-minute delays southbound as of 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by NJ Transit Police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

