These Are The Top 25 Cities To Drink Beer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What is the best city to grab a beer in the United States? Woah. The density of that query is immeasurable– how does one figure that out, with all of the brilliant options across this great land?

I mean, in the name of science, I guess someone could pay me to go across the country giving everywhere a try. I know, very generous of me.

Smart Asset grabbed this vague question, wrestled with it and tried to subjugate it with data. They used five categories: average price for a pint of domestic beer, number of bars per 100,000 residents, average Yelp reviews of breweries, total number of microbreweries and brewpubs and number of microbreweries and brewpubs per 100,000 residents.

They found that the best city in the country for beer drinkers is Asheville, North Carolina. Second place is Portland, Maine. For those who may not associate Asheville and Portland, Maine with the true sense of a city, third place is Pittsburgh which would certainly qualify as a city in any sense of the word and easily the most recognizable name in the top three.

The larger Portland, the one in Oregon that’s home to the Trail Blazers, Timbers and Thorns, comes in 5th, trailing Cincinnati in fourth by a fraction of a point in Smart Asset’s scoring system. Notable spots that conclude the top 10 are Columbus, 6th, and Denver, 7th.

New Orleans, who made the top 25 by coming in 21st, has the cheapest average price of a domestic pint at just $2.50, the only place on the list that came under $3.00 in that category.

Smart Asset were rather nebulous with their idea of a city. Names that are on the top 25: Billings, Missoula, Spokane, Eugene and Springfield. Names not included in the list: New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

Here’s the full top 25, via Smart Asset.