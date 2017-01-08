Millville Native Among Victims In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Millville, NJ (CBS) — Among the victims in the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting was Millville native, Terry Andres.

“Every time something happens at an airport or at a mall, I feel bad, but soon as it touches you personally,” said Richard Andres, victim’s uncle.

It’s taken him a day and a half to talk about his nephew Terry without breaking down, but he wants to because he said Terry lived a life that should be told of.

“You can’t say anything more except he was just a wonderful kid.”

Richard had been following the incident unfolding at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport when he received a call to his Millville home from his niece Ann, his nephew Terry’s bride of 40 years.

“I couldn’t believe what she was saying,” he said.

In that phone call, Richard learned that his 62-year-old nephew was one of five victims shot and killed by a gunman in the airports baggage claim area. Ann was there, but not harmed.

“I thought she was home, I can’t imagine her being there, through all this and the kids I can’t imagine what’s going to happen.”

Terry was raised in Millville and had relocated to the Virginia Beach area before meeting his wife. The couple was in Florida en route to a Caribbean cruise.

A loving father of two girls and proud grandfather to three, Terry was a 1972 graduate of Millville high school and always made it a point to attend class reunions, just as he always made a point to call his uncle to check in.

“We just talked to him at Christmas time, he calls all the time. He’s almost like one of my kids.

Andreas worked for the Norfolk Naval Ship Yard, but back in his Millville teen years worked, helped out at his uncles contracting company.

“I can’t say enough. I loved the kid every time we got off the phone he would say, ‘Uncle Dick, I love you.’”

Terry would have turned 63 later this month.