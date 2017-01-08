Coast Guard Rescues 2 Men From Boat In New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Coast Guard rescued two men from a john boat approximately four miles north of Salem, New Jersey early Sunday morning.
Authorities were notified at approximately 11:35 p.m. Saturday from a 911 dispatcher that a 16-foot john boat had become disabled near Salem, New Jersey.
The Coast Guard in Atlantic City launched a rescue helicopter to assist. The air crew arrived on scene around 2:00 a.m. and hoisted the men to safety.
VIDEO: Coast Guard Rescues 2 Off John Boat in Salem, NJ
“Thankfully the two men were wearing the proper personal protective equipment and were able to contact 911 by using their cell phone,” said Lt. Nate Gruver, the pilot on the case. “Also, the Delaware State Police and our partner agencies played an integral role in locating the two men. There was great coordination from all parties involved.”
Both men were taken to New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware.
Neither man was injured.