Weather Blog: The Aftermath Of The Storm And Your Sunday Forecast

January 7, 2017 9:23 PM By Lauren Casey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This most significant snow of the season has come to an end. The potent storm system left behind ruler-bustling snowfall totals of over a foot in parts of southern Delaware and widespread amounts of over 6″ at the Shore and across southern New Jersey. And the snow won’t be melting anytime soon, as arctic cold is settling in across the Delaware Valley.

The temperature in Philadelphia has not risen above 32 degrees since Thursday afternoon and will not likely break the freezing mark again until midday Tuesday.

Overnight, low temperatures will plunge into the teens across the area, and combined with blustery conditions, expect wind chill values of near zero degrees in the city and sub-zero wind chills for our northwest suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Whipping winds will persist Sunday when high temperatures struggle into the mid 20’s, and wind chills will linger in the single-digits through much of the day.

Lows will again fall into the teens Sunday night and a forecast low of 14 degrees for Philadelphia would be the coldest of the season so far. Monday will feature sunshine and less wind, however expect a high of only 30 degrees, before improvement on Tuesday when highs will approach 40 degrees.

