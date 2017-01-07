Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Received Grant To Help Educate Students About Music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra has received a healthy grant to help more area students learn about music.

The two year grant of more than 82-thousand dollars will help the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra reach more needy children in the Philadelphia region according to Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director. He said Tune Up Philly provides after school education to foster a love of music.

“These students learn how to play these instruments, they learn in a small group setting, and then after a while after they have certain rudiments under their belts, they then get invited into our Tune Up Philly orchestra program.”

In the orchestra, they play with others from across the city. He said the grant will help the program expand to more sites providing opportunities to more students.