Hard Seltzer Becomes Healthy Alternative On Adult Beverage Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Move over craft beer and hard cider, hard seltzer is carving out a new niche in the adult beverage market.

Tara Comacho describes the growing variety of flavors she’s stocking as manager of the Bottle Shop in South Philly. Hard seltzer began popping up around here a couple years ago, and Comacho said it’s catching on.

“It tends to more younger girls that are just legal age to drink and don’t really like the beer taste. And then older ladies that are trying to watch their weight.”

While sales are currently healthy, Camacho expects to a big surge come summer.

“It’s a nice pool beer. Sit by the pool, have a barbecue, couple seltzers. Its refreshing, delicious.”

With a calorie count of around a hundred and an alcohol content of 5-6 percent, hard seltzer compares to a typical beer, but it contains far fewer carbs.