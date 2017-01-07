SATURDAY SNOW: Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays | Share Your Photos

Hard Seltzer Becomes Healthy Alternative On Adult Beverage Market

January 7, 2017 10:06 PM By Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Move over craft beer and hard cider, hard seltzer is carving out a new niche in the adult beverage market.

Tara Comacho describes the growing variety of flavors she’s stocking as manager of the Bottle Shop in South Philly. Hard seltzer began popping up around here a couple years ago, and Comacho said it’s catching on.

“It tends to more younger girls that are just legal age to drink and don’t really like the beer taste. And then older ladies that are trying to watch their weight.”

While sales are currently healthy, Camacho expects to a big surge come summer.

“It’s a nice pool beer. Sit by the pool, have a barbecue, couple seltzers. Its refreshing, delicious.”

With a calorie count of around a hundred and an alcohol content of 5-6 percent, hard seltzer compares to a typical beer, but it contains far fewer carbs. Camacho expects sales to surge come summer.

More from Paul Kurtz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia