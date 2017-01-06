Thousands Gear Up For Popular Philadelphia Black Tie Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people will put on their most stylish outfits for one of Philadelphia’s biggest annual black tie events on Saturday night, all to benefit a local charity.
“Its the best party of the year, its the way Philly cures it’s New Year’s Eve hangover, and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said event organizer Buffy Harakidas.
The 23rd Annual ‘Hair O’ The Dog party,’ which takes place at the Fillmore Philadelphia features musical headliners, Lil Jon and Dillon Francis, open bar, and catering by Wolfgang Puck. While the party is one attendees won’t soon forget, Harakidas said the charity aspect is what makes the event truly special.
“Try to be careful in our selections, but here what resonates most with us are charities that benefit children, cancer, and also veterans.”
This year’s charity of choice is Bianca’s Kids, a NJ based 501(c) that grants wishes for foster, sick and needy children.
Tickets for this year’s event are still available online at HairOtheDog.com.