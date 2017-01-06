South Jersey Woman Describes Deadly Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman from South Jersey took shelter in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during Friday’s deadly shooting.

She was on her way home to Atlantic City when the chaos began.

She did not want to be identified but shared her frightening moments with CBS Philly via text message.

“Gotta turn phone off for battery but clearly not under control. We were sitting in Terminal 4 when they said solo gunman was in custody. Not long after that, people from the terminal next to us started running and TSA personnel, airport personnel, and hundreds of scared people started stampeding towards us screaming to run,” she said. “I saw people outside and started running towards the gate that was letting people onto the tarmac. Never ran so fast in my life. People were being trampled. Now we’re outside hiding.”

Five people were killed in the shooting.

CBS News identified the alleged gunman as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago. He reportedly was carrying a military ID on him and he was born in New Jersey.