CBS Miami: 5 People Killed In Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — At least five people were killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, CBS Miami reports.

CBS News reports the suspect is in custody.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CBS News that officials “believe that it’s a lone shooter” and could not rule out terrorism.

Broward County Mayor to @CBSNLive says Deputies believe it was a "lone shooter" at FLL and is in custody. Mayor could not rule terrorism. — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) January 6, 2017

The shooting occurred in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that eight people were injured and taken to a local hospital

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

One person tweeted a picture of a victim who was shot.

Shots fired at FLL airport. Guy is bleeding profusely. Supposedly others are shot on the lower level at Delta Term 2. pic.twitter.com/UcL73Y8yGx — Maxwill Solutions (@MxWllSolutions) January 6, 2017

“I saw a man with a woman bleeding profusely,” witness Mike Starobinsky told CBS News. “There was a trail of blood leading from one of the doors outside.”

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Miami International Airport said they are taking “extra security measures” out of an “abundance of caution.”

Out of an abundance of caution, extra security measures in place at MIA. All operations are normal. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 6, 2017

All services have been temporarily suspended at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

