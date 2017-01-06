BREAKING:  At Least 3 Dead In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport |  LIVE COVERAGE

CBS Miami: 5 People Killed In Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

January 6, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — At least five people were killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, CBS Miami reports.

CBS News reports the suspect is in custody.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CBS News that officials “believe that it’s a lone shooter” and could not rule out terrorism.

The shooting occurred in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said that eight people were injured and taken to a local hospital

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

One person tweeted a picture of a victim who was shot.

“I saw a man with a woman bleeding profusely,” witness Mike Starobinsky told CBS News. “There was a trail of blood leading from one of the doors outside.”

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

Miami International Airport said they are taking “extra security measures” out of an “abundance of caution.”

All services have been temporarily suspended at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

