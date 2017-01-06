Region Copes With First Blast Of Winter Without Much Of A Problem

By Mike DeNardo and David Madden
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nuisance snowstorm coated the region with an inch or two of snow.
Crews had their plows down some streets, but this was for the most part a salting operation.
It took a couple extra minutes to clear about an inch of snow from the car, maybe scratch off a touch of ice on the windshield.
Most major and secondary roads were just wet.
Donna Horn, of Blue Bell, says the worst she found was right in front of her house.
“A little slippery out of my driveway but the roads were fine. I’ve only been on major roads so far.”
DeNardo: “And the major roads are?”
“So far, so good. I have to go to Lower Merion and then way to South Philadelphia to work, so I’m hoping for the best,” Horn said.
With temperatures near freezing, drivers had to remain careful on untreated surfaces.