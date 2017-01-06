Police Officers Discuss Serving The Citizens Of Philadelphia

Philadelphia (CBS) – Two Philadelphia police officers spoke with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about serving the citizens of the city and giving back to the community.

Officer Christopher Noga told Zeoli that being able to come to the aid of those in distress is why he comes to work everyday.

“It’s probably the best part of the job. When somebody is calling you they need help and just going there and giving them the help they need, it’s a great feeling.”

Officer Vincent Luu, who was born in Vietnam, said he is grateful for the chance to join the police force, something he would not have been permitted to do had he remained in Vietnam.

“I really appreciate what I have right now. It’s a big opportunity for me. When I first got into the United States, everything opened for me. I wouldn’t have been able to become a police officer in my country because my background, my family is Chinese and I was born and raised in Vietnam. In Vietnam, if you’re not Vietnamese 100 percent, you can’t be a police officer, but in the United States, it’s open for everybody as long as you are a citizen. So I got that chance and I took it.”

Noga stated he is committed to keeping Philadelphia safe both now and down the road.

“I like solving problems, solving conflict. But, for the future, I want to be in ComStat and I want to develop crime prevention strategies and make the city of Philadelphia a safer place for everybody.”