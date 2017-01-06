Philadelphia Fire Department Is Looking For Paramedics!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From now through Jan. 20, the Philadelphia Fire Department is ramping up efforts to recruit some new Fire Service Paramedics.
The application period began on Jan. 2, and is open to anyone with the proper certification. In a city the size of Philadelphia, there’s plenty of work to be done, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Jeremiah Laster.
“We do an average of about 700 calls a day, sometimes it can go up to a thousand.”
Laster said the requirements for the job are pretty simple.
“You have to have a high school diploma or equivalent, you need to be a Pennsylvania Department of Health certified paramedic, possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.”
Approved applicants will then go to train at the fire academy, and work an internship with an active fire crew. Laster said salaries start around $50,000, and offer good benefits.