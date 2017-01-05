Some Stores Incorrectly Charging New Beverage Tax

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to collecting Philadelphia’s beverage tax, ShopRite admits mistakes were made at its chain. And they’re not alone.

The one-and-a-half cent per ounce soda tax went into effect on distributors on New Year’s Day, and Shop Rite immediately began collecting it, on products on its shelves, and itemizing it as a separate charge on receipts.

That should come in handy for customers now that ShopRite has conceded it taxed items it shouldn’t have.

A spokeswoman says it was an extensive process to identify what was to be taxed and there were errors but customers can get refunds at their store.

Acme, on the other hand, still has not explained why it began charging customers for the tax before it even went into effect on distributors. And some smaller stores are still confused.

Nancy Gilliam says she took a copy of the ordinance to a deli that tried to charge the tax on orange juice.

“She said she would be contacting the distributor, and they were going to talk about this because they had charged her the tax on the pure juices,” said Gilliam.

The city says it’s looking into the situation.