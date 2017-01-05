Sketch Released of Naked Hairy Man Wanted for Chasing Teen Girls

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Police Burlington County have released a sketch of the “excessively hairy” naked man accused of chasing teen girls.

According to the Evesham Township Police Department, two girls reported seeing a naked man chasing them on Dec. 30, 2016.

During the incident, the young girls were walking in the area of Westerly Drive to the basketball courts when they a noticed a black Jeep with a white decal on right side of window (Cherokee Style) drive by them.

Police say the girls reported the naked man ran toward their direction at which time they ran home. The man was last seen getting back into his vehicle and driving toward Ravens Row.

The suspect is described as a “chubby” white male man in his 30s to early 40s, “clean shaven” with a faded style haircut.

On Dec. 30, 2016, the Medford Township Police Department say they, too received a lewdness complaint.

During that Dec. 21, 2016 incident, a woman walking on Huntington Circle Drive reported seeing a pale skin white man with brown hair wearing nothing but tennis shoes exit an older model Jeep Patriot.

But police said there’s another distinction to him besides being naked: “A white male, I believe he’s heavy-set and excessive body hair,” said Lt. Arthur Waterman of the Medford Township Police Dept. “At this point we’ve had no report of him being aggressive toward anyone or even making contact with anyone.”

Authorities say both incidents appear to be the same suspect.

Neighbors in the area remain on high alert.

“Sick, that’s what I think about it,” said one woman.

“Keeping an eye out, talking to neighbors, making sure my neighbors are aware,” said Pat Gleason, who lives in the area.

Police ask if you spot the suspect to contact them immediately.

Medford Township Police Department: 609-267-8300.

Evesham Township Police Department: 856-983-1116