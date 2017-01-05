New Rules On Cigarette Sellers In Philadelphia

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New rules on cigarette sales went into effect in Philadelphia this week in hopes of decreasing the city’s higher-than-average smoking rate.

The new rules will limit new permits to sell tobacco products.

When it comes to stores that sell cigarettes, Philadelphia is second to none, says Health Commissioner Frank Farley.

“Other cities have about one retailer per thousand population, here in Philadelphia, you have more than two,” he said.

The new rules are meant to slowly bring per-capita cigarette sellers down to the national average, and Dr. Farley says that’s important– not because of the sales themselves, but because of the advertising there.

“Cigarette companies can’t advertise on television, they don’t advertise in magazines, they’re not on billboards. The major way that they advertise is at the point of sale, and that advertising works, so tobacco retailing is a health risk,” Dr. Farley said.

The rules bar new sales permits within 500 feet of a school, to insulate students from the advertising, and new permits in each health planning district where there are already more than one per thousand people until, through attrition, the rate comes down.