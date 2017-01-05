Movie Review: ‘A Monster Calls’

By Bill Wine

KYW Newsradio 1060

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Monster Calls is a horror fantasy set in England about coming of age and overcoming loss.

A 12-year-old boy named Conor O’Malley, played by Scottish newcomer Louis MacDougall, struggles to cope with the terminal cancer of his loving and beloved mother, Lizzie, played by Felicity Jones.

He’s haunted by nightmares, his father (Toby Kebbell) is far away with his new American family, his gruff grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) is unapproachable, and the bullies at school keep Conor very much on his toes – when he’s not on his back on the ground, that is.

In other words, life is difficult and disappointing and decidedly downbeat.

Then a mysterious tree monster, a giant living yew tree voiced by Liam Neeson, turns up, offering Conor something in the way of help and solace.

Suddenly, and for a change, the stressed-out Conor would appear to have an ally.

And sometimes the monster is sympathetic and helpful.

But, at other times, he can simply be terrifying: it more or less depends on Conor’s frame of mind at the time.

At one point, the monster tells Conor that he will return four more times, and that on each of the next three visits, he will tell Conor a story.

Then, on the next visit, Conor must tell him one: to be more specific, a disturbing nightmare.

The trio of stories that the monster tells Conor, conveyed in animated sequences, seems to illustrate the confusing and ironic elements of human nature.

Then Conor reveals his story, fearful that the truth will not in any way set him free.

But he survives the experience. Oh, he’s still dealing with grief and still having problems, but he seems better equipped to deal with the curves that life keeps throwing him.

Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona (The Impossible, The Orphanage) works from a screenplay by Patrick Ness, who adapted his own 2011 children’s novel of the same name, which included illustrations by Jim Kay.

Liam Neeson provides the monster’s voice, and director Bayona uses performance-capture technology to allow Neeson to deliver his movement and facial expressions as well.

Films don’t come much more well-intentioned than this one but, unfortunately, we’re nowhere near as emotionally affected by the material as we ought to be, perhaps because all that fancy and fussy technique keeps us at a distance.

After all, if we’re too busy noticing and deciphering the CGI special effects that are enhancing the live action, if we’re overly appreciative of the occasional stop-motion animation, perhaps our energy and empathy is moving away from what’s important.

A shame, that.

Still, this is a worthwhile viewing experience, probably most appropriate as a family film – although it’s probably too scary and confusing for the youngest kids — aimed at a multigenerational audience who are likely to discuss the film on the way home and for some time thereafter.

So we’ll fantasize about 2-1/2 stars out of 4 for a dark fable that tries to bring some light. When A Monster Calls calls, it’s worth answering.

