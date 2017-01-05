NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mother Pleads Guilty In Starving Death Of Daughter

January 5, 2017 10:08 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania mother has pleaded guilty in the starvation death of one of her 5-month-old twin daughters.

Thirty-year-old Dionne Bishop entered the plea Thursday to murder and endangering the welfare of a child. As part of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in state prison.

Bishop and the twins’ father, Leviticus Hardy, were arrested in May 2015 over the death of their daughter, Lakia Hardy. Officers were dispatched to their Harrisburg home over the child’s difficulty breathing. She appeared malnourished and was taken to a hospital, where she died. The cause of death was starvation and dehydration. Officials say she weighed only 4.8 pounds.

The other daughter was found emaciated and near-death and was also taken to a hospital. She survived.

The twins’ father is awaiting trial.

