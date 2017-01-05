Freezing Temperatures, Snow Prompt Code Blue Declarations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plunging temperatures and expected snowfall are prompting local counties to declare Code Blue Weather Emergencies.
A Code Blue is in effect in Philadelphia until Tuesday, January 10.
Montgomery County declared a Code Blue beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Monday, January 9.
A Code Blue is declared when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.
The CBS 3 Weather Team is expecting a general coating to 2″ across the region by Friday morning with the highest amounts across south central New Jersey.
The forecast for this weekend is frigid. Temperatures will fall below freezing Friday evening and will not go above freezing again until Tuesday morning.