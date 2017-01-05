SNOW ON THE WAY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map |

Freezing Temperatures, Snow Prompt Code Blue Declarations

January 5, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Code Blue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plunging temperatures and expected snowfall are prompting local counties to declare Code Blue Weather Emergencies.

A Code Blue is in effect in Philadelphia until Tuesday, January 10.

Montgomery County declared a Code Blue beginning 9 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Monday, January 9.

A Code Blue is declared when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

The CBS 3 Weather Team is expecting a general coating to 2″ across the region by Friday morning with the highest amounts across south central New Jersey.

The forecast for this weekend is frigid. Temperatures will fall below freezing Friday evening and will not go above freezing again until Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia