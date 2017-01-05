Cops: Man, 87, Robbed Of $1,200 In Kensington Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say four men robbed an 87-year-old man during a home invasion in Kensington Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say the victim heard a knock on his door on the 3500 block of Emerald Street and one of the suspects stated there was a gas leak.
When the man opened the door, police say the men forced their way inside.
Once in the home, officials say they took $1,200 and a cell phone.
The suspects were last seen walking northbound on Emerald Street.
The victim was not injured.
The suspects are described by police as black or Hispanic males.
The investigation is ongoing.