Companies Show Off New Gadgets At CES In Vegas

January 5, 2017 7:21 PM By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sin City has turned into Tech Town for the annual CES innovation show.

The big press conferences are over; now, the focus turns to the convention floor, where thousands of companies are showing off new gadgets.

Because it’s just too much work to turn your own shower handles.

“You can actually turn on the shower with an app. Moen has made that possible now,” explains Bridget Carey, CNET.com senior editor.

Carey says it allows you to set water temperature and time limits (maybe for teens who take too long).

And in the baby’s room, the “Aristotle.”

A “smart” baby monitor by Mattel that has the Amazon Alexa assistant built-in:

“If it hears a baby crying, it might play a little music and try to get him back to sleep for you,” said Carey.

Adults might appreciate a feature in this Sleep Number mattress.

“Their new 360 Smart Bed can warm your feet,” Carey explains.

On the nightstand, why not the crazybaby Mars: a Bluetooth speaker that levitates above its base.

For the kids, how about Lego robots? The ‘Boost’ lets them add motors to their creations, with movements and even audio programmable by app.

