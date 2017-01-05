Coatesville Army Navy Store, Non-Profit Helps Clothe Homeless Veterans

by Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not all bad news is all bad.
An Army Navy store that closed in Coatesville helped put shirts on the backs of hospitalized and homeless veterans and a non-profit working with the VA hospital is making it happen.
After a couple going out of business sales failed to clear out the inventory of the Coatesville Army Navy, David Turner from the non-profit David’s Drive 831 checked in with the owner to see if he could pick up the what was left at a discount.
“She gave us a generous donation,” said Turner.
And then Turner came up with enough cash through community support to buy every remaining piece of clothing.
“Those items will be distributed to homeless veterans through outreach programs, as well as hospitalized veterans,” he said.
About half of what Turner bought was kids clothing and uniforms, all of which will be donated to various groups in the Coatesville area.