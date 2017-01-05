Watch: Carson Wentz Mic’d Up For Cowboys Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who doesn’t want to hear Carson Wentz mic’d up?
Wentz threw Zach Ertz the ball 16 times in Sunday’s season finale against the Cowboys. Ertz caught 13 of them for 139 yards and two scores, en route to a massive performance.
Related: Ray Didinger Says Michael Wilbon Is Wrong About Carson Wentz
Luckily, for us, Wentz was mic’d and we can get a glimpse into what they were saying.
Wentz to Chase Daniel:
“Oh we need touchdowns.
“I want touchdowns, not just for me, we need scores.”
Wentz to Doug Pederson:
“We gotta find ways to get Ertz the ball right now. When in doubt, get something where we can get the ball to Ertz. He’s the guy that’s winning every time.”
Wentz to Ertz
“So now you’re coming over tonight, that’s why I did that. That’s why I did that!
Wentz to Trey Burton:
“I threw the ball to Ertz like 20 times, so he has to come over.”