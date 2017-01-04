FDNY: 76 People Suffer Minor Injuries In NYC Train Accident

January 4, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Derailment, New York

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Officials say 76 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at a New York City terminal.

 

Online images Wednesday show the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Passengers told TV news crews on the scene that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

Railroad officials said they had no immediate information on the cause of the accident, which happened at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

