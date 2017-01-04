Philly Celebrates Life Of David Bowie With 9 Days Of Events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One year after David Bowie’s death, his fans in Philadelphia are celebrating the entertainer’s life with more than a week of events.

“Philadelphia Loves Bowie Week” is actually nine days of events at various venues. It starts Friday. There will be musical tributes, an art show, quizzo, karaoke and even a Snowie Bowie Ice Skating Night. There will be Bowie-inspired food and drink special at several restaurants and bars, too.

Cinder at Locust near 15th Street in Center City is hosting it’s Bowie night this Sunday. Alex Bokulich is director of operations at Cinder. He says it’s not only a night out of fun, but a benefit for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“We are offering the Bowie Pizza, which is inspired by his favorite food, Shepard’s Pie, with lots of cheese. And 100 percent of that item is going to the fund, and then we are doing eight different local beers at five bucks each and we are going to donate two bucks from each of those beers to the fund, as well.”

One of those beers is the official beer of Bowie Week, “Loving the Alien, a Blackstar Saison” by Lansdale’s Round Guys Brewery.

“We listen to a lot of music here. Most of our beer names are music themes or direct lifts of a title or song lyrics or something along those lines,” said Scott Rudich, owner of Round Guys. “So to see other people share that kind of love for an artist that we revere here is really cool for us.”

Click here for a complete list of events: