Macy’s Closing 68 Stores, Including 4 Locally

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Back in August, Macy’s announced it would be closing 100 stores.
Today, Macy’s announced the locations of 68 of the stores that will be shutting down, including four in our area.
The local stores closing include: Moorestown, New Jersey, Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, Neshaminy, Pennsylvania, and Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
Macy’s says of the 68, three closed mid-year, 63 will be closed in early spring 2017 and two will be closed in mid-2017.
Three other locations were sold, or are to be sold, and are being leased back, according to the company.
For more details on the closures, click here.