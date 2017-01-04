Joel Embiid Says Sixers Are Undefeated In 2017 After 93-91 Win Over Timberwolves

Ryan Mayer

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been a revelation in his first season of NBA basketball. The man who has been the personification of “trusting the process” over the past several seasons just won his second consecutive Rookie of the Month award. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in just 25 minutes per game. But, for all of Embiid’s personal success, the team has largely struggled, going 8-24 to start the season prior to Tuesday’s night’s game against the Timberwolves.

However, as the calendar turns to a new year and people across the world embrace the “new year, new me” philosophy, Embiid seems to be doing the same for the Sixers, declaring the team undefeated in 2017 on his Twitter and Instagram accounts after the team picked up a 93-91 win on Tuesday night over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Embiid’s not wrong. Granted, the team has only played one game so far in the new year, but hey, that 1-0 record still counts as undefeated for now! Embiid and company put that “undefeated” record on the line on Friday when they return to the court in Boston for a game against the Celtics.