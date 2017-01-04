Suspect Turns Himself In Following New Year’s Day Hit-And-Run In Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect has turned himself into the Bensalem Township Police Department following a New Year’s Day hit-and-run that left a cyclist with a shattered leg.

CBS 3’s Greg Argos reports James Hasher turned himself into police on Wednesday morning.

On New Year’s Day, 56-year-old Lenny Golin, a bagger at a local grocery store, was riding his bicycle home around 9:30 a.m. when he was struck and seriously hurt on Tennis Avenue between Bristol Pike and State Road.

Surveillance video caught a red Chevrolet pickup truck seconds after it struck Golin, police said.

Detectives said tips poured in after the department posted the video on social media and when CBS 3 broadcast the clip as well.

Authorities were able to question and interview Hasher over the past few days after locating his red pickup truck in Philadelphia.

“We were able to obtain pictures from cameras that were up in the community. We were able to get them up on our social media crime watch and also through CBS News and we got information through some tips of where that truck may by parked,” said Fred Harran, director of the police department. “Channel 3 certainly had a substantial part in this. Viewers that witnessed the coverage were able to phone in and give us some information which led to the arrest.”

Hasher has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving and failing to render aid.

Golin is still recovering in the hospital from his injuries.