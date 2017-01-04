3 On Your Side: Popular ‘MyPillow’ Gets “F” Rating From BBB

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may have seen the ads on TV — including on CBS3 for the Minnesota-based “MyPillow.”

Turns out, the Better Business Bureau is not a fan of the company’s advertising. Despite selling 25 million pillows, the BBB lowered the company’s rating from an “A+” to an “F.”

“The problem happened when My Pillow started to advertise ‘buy one get one free’ and didn’t stop,” said Barb Grieman, with the BBB. “So it became a continuous offer.”

That violates the BBB’s code of advertising that says: “The ‘free’ offer should be temporary; otherwise, consumers may view it as a continuous combination offer, no part of which is free.”

Mike Lindell, inventor and CEO of MyPillow expresses disappointment in the “F” rating.

“Are you kidding me? I can see may a “B” or a “C.”

The BBB approached MyPillow in August about the violation.

“They wanted it off by January 1 — wanted us to change it up, but we missed that day,” explained Lindell. “We like to change it up. But this was so successful we ran it longer than we normally run.”

Now MyPillow’s BBB accredidation has been revoked.

“There’s two reasons this is important,” noted Grieman. “One, the consumer needs to know what they are saving. Two, businesses need to be protected as well.”

The two for one pillow special still exists and is being advertised on MyPillow’s website. It’s important to point out the BBB says the “F” rating isn’t a product issue — it’s an issue with advertising.