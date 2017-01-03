New Jersey Man Sentenced To 135 Months In Prison For Distributing Child Pornography

TRENTON (CBS) — A New Jersey man will spend the next 11 years behind bars for distributing child pornography.
New Jersey U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said in a statement Tuesday that 35-year-old Shawn Brown of Ewing was sentenced to 135 months in prison for distributing images of child sexual abuse from his home computer.
Brown created a fake profile posing as a teenage boy to contact underage girls on social media and through instant messaging.
Brown admitted on July 14, 2013, that he distributed a video depicting child sexual abuse to another person online.
An undercover agent initially discovered and downloaded images and videos containing child porn that Brown made available to users of a file sharing network. Authorities than traced the username and IP address back to Brown’s residence.
In addition to his prison term, Brown was sentenced to lifetime supervised release.