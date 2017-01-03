NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

SEPTA Driver Charged With Homicide By Vehicle Testifies Her Vision Was Blocked

January 3, 2017 5:16 PM By Jim Melwert

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) — A SEPTA bus driver, on trial in Montgomery County for homicide by vehicle, testified her view was blocked by the side-view mirror. She also said, while driving,  she had to look down at papers to tell her what route to follow.

Katrina Sanders was charged with homicide by vehicle as she hit and killed 93-year-old Edward Miller, as he crossed Limekiln Pike at Glenside Avenue. Sanders was driving a double-tandem, 62-foot long bus, making a left turn onto Limekiln Pike.

Sanders and two other bus drivers testified the driver’s side mirror makes it difficult or sometimes impossible to see pedestrians while making a left turn.

Sanders is seen in video looking down at papers, and holding them in her hand as she makes the turn. She testified drivers have to look at the papers throughout their route. And if they go off the directions on the papers, they could be fired.

Prosecutors, on cross examination asked Sanders, as a professional driver doesn’t she realize how dangerous it is to take her eyes off the road.

A SEPTA spokesman said they’re unable to comment on an on-going legal matter.

