Police: Frankford Homeowner Shoots, Kills Home Invasion Suspect

January 3, 2017 12:44 AM
Filed Under: Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect after being shot twice inside his Frankford home. Four young children were also in the home at the time.

According to officials, two suspects broke into a home on the 1900 block of Pratt Street just before 11 p.m. The suspects shot the homeowner two times. Police say the homeowner then returned fire, shooting and killing one of the suspects.

Authorities say the second suspect then fled the scene. The invasion happened while four young kids, all girls, ages 4, 3, 1, and a 5-month old were at the home.

The homeowner was taken to Hahnemann Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have the suspect’s weapon and are currently investigating.

