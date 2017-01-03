Fitness Apps Can Be Effective, Study Finds

January 3, 2017
By Dr. Brian McDonough
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new study looking at a fitness app, this one designed by Apple, called MyHeart Counts, there is definitely a future for these tools if used wisely.

MyHeart Counts was looked at as part of a cardiovascular health study administered entirely via smartphone, incorporating direct sensor-based measurements of physical activity and fitness, as well as questionnaire assessment of sleep, lifestyle factors, risk perception and overall well-being.

The study yielded some major information, primarily the feasibility of incorporating a large population across the United States using only smartphones. They also showed that large-scale data can be gathered in real-time from mobile devices, stored securely, transferred, deidentified, and shared securely, including with participants.

Most major studies are based on surveys or real-time intervention with participants being followed at major medical centers. This is clearly a different and effective approach.

