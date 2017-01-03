8 Highlights From The Highest Scoring Rose Bowl Ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a ridiculous, insane, heart wrenching, roller-coaster like football game.
The 2017 Rose Bowl aka “The Grandaddy of Them All” between USC and Penn State did not disappoint. The Trojans came out victorious 52-49 in the highest scoring Rose Bowl ever, but we’re all winners after watching that thriller.
Related: USC Hits FG At Gun, Beats Penn State 52-49 In Epic Rose Bowl
8. Sam Darnold to JuJu Smith-Schuster
7. Chris Godwin (Vol. 1)
6. Chris Godwin (Vol. 2)
5. Chris Godwin (Vol. 3)
4. Mike Gesicki’s Touchdown
3. Saquon Barkley’s Ridiculous Run
2. Sam Darnold’s TD Into Coverage
1. The Game Winning Kick