Turkey Nightclub Victim Returns Home Tonight

January 2, 2017 7:11 PM By David Spunt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sole American injured in the New Year’s Eve nightclub massacre in Istanbul, Turkey returns home to our region tonight.

Chadds Ford native, Jake Raak was inside the Istanbul, Turkey nightclub, celebrating the New Year when the gunmen opened fire around 1:00 a.m.

Raak was shot, but the bullet hit his cell phone and ricocheted off his phone, into his leg.

Before boarding the flight home, Raak spoke and shared his sympathy with Turkey.

” I don’t want to talk about what happened inside the club, but I want to say, you know, this is a very good country, and it’s so unfortunate this is happening to you guys and I really feel for everybody here. “

